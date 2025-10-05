Balochistan High Court orders activation of Bostan economic zone by Dec 15

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court has directed authorities to make the Bostan Special Economic Zone (BSEZ) fully functional by Dec 15, ens­­­­­uring the provision of all required facilities.

A two-member bench, comprising Chief Justice Rozi Khan Barech and Justice Sardar Ahmed Halimi issued the order while hearing a petition filed by Advocate Munir Ahmed Kakar on Saturday. Advocate Kakar contended in his petition that despite the passage of considerable time, the Bostan Special Economic Zone had yet to be completed and made fully operational.

During the hearing, Saadullah, Chief Finance Officer of the Industrial Estate Development and Management Company of BSEZ, informed the court that the zone has already become partially operational.

He said that three factories were currently functioning in the zone, while 12 others were under completion and would soon begin operations.

CJ Barech designates two special appellate courts for inheritance cases in Quetta

He further informed the court that upon completion, these projects would create 15,520 jobs, marking the start of a new era of industrial development in Balochistan.

He further said that all necessary facilities, including water and power supply, were being ensured.

The BHC bench, after hearing arguments from both sides, directed the authorities concerned to expedite the remaining work and make the Bostan Special Economic Zone fully operational by Dec 15 deadline.

Officials said that a large number of industrialists were ready to set up industries in the Bostan Special Economic Zone once it became fully functional.

Appellate courts

Chief Justice Rozi Khan Barech has also taken an important administrative step to ensure the effective, timely, and transparent hearing of inheritance cases by designating two special appellate courts in Quetta.

According to an official notification, under the directive of the Chief Justice, the courts of Additional District and Sessions Judge-VIII, Quetta, and Additional District and Sessions Judge-X, Quetta, have been assigned to exclusively hear and decide inheritance-related cases.

As per the decision, all pending inheritance cases previously under other Additional District and Sessions Judges in Quetta will now be transferred to these two designated courts.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025