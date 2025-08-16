E-Paper | August 16, 2025

Balochistan High Court asks govt to rethink internet shutdown, restore transport

Saleem Shahid Published August 16, 2025 Updated August 16, 2025 09:10am

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Friday directed the provincial government to review its blanket suspension of mobile and data services and to immediately restore public transport, which had been suspended across the province for security reasons.

A two-judge bench of BHC, comprising Chief Justice Rozi Khan Barrech and Justice Sardar Ahmad Halimi, issued the directives while hearing a petition challenging the government’s shutdown orders.

The petition was filed by Khair Muhammad Shaheen, chairman of the Balochistan Consumer Civil Society.

The Additional Chief Secretary for Home Muhammad Hamza Shafqat informed the court that public transport services were temporarily suspended.

The court found this justification for halting public transport services to be unreasonable and ordered the immediate withdrawal of the suspension order.

Regarding the mobile network shutdown, scheduled to last until Aug 31, the court instructed the government to reconsider its province-wide ban. The bench directed officials to restore services in all areas where specific security threats do not exist.

During the hearing, additional chief Secretary (home) and Advo­cate General (AG) Adnan Basharat acknowledged that security threats were concentrated in certain areas, not the entire province.

The hearing was adjourned until Aug 21.

Published in Dawn, August 16th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Thin ice
Updated 16 Aug, 2025

Thin ice

One can only hope the political class has realised it has been skating on thin ice.
Silent threat
16 Aug, 2025

Silent threat

PAKISTAN’S struggle with diabetes, predominantly the type 2 variety, has reached alarming levels. Experts warn ...
Israeli rapacity
Updated 16 Aug, 2025

Israeli rapacity

IN the midst of the Gaza genocide, Israel has announced plans to build more illegal settlements in the occupied West...
Troubling times
Updated 15 Aug, 2025

Troubling times

The regime has consistently shown scant regard for constitutional safeguards for citizens against arbitrary arrest or detention, or their right to a fair trial.
Stable but fragile
15 Aug, 2025

Stable but fragile

MOODY’S latest decision to upgrade Pakistan’s credit rating from ‘Caa2’ to ‘Caa1’ and revise its outlook...
Gwadar’s thirst
15 Aug, 2025

Gwadar’s thirst

GWADAR was supposed to be the next big thing in Pakistan, the jewel in the CPEC crown, a shimmering entrepôt on the...