E-Paper | September 23, 2025

Ba­­lochistan High Court admits challenge to Afghans’ repatriation

Saleem Shahid Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 10:05am

QUETTA: A division bench of the Ba­­lochistan High Court, comprising Chief Justice Rozi Khan Bareach and Justice Sardar Ahmed Halimi, on Monday declared admissible a constitutional petition against the ongoing repatriation of Afghan refugees and summoned the relevant authorities for clarification.

The plea, filed by Advocate Syed Nazir Agha, sought a six-month suspension of the repatriation drive. He appeared before the bench alongside Additional Attorney General Muhammad Farid Dogar and Assistant Advocate General Zahoor Ahmed Baloch.

Advocate Agha argued that thousands of Afghan children are enrolled in schools and colleges in Balochistan with only a few months left before their ann­ual examinations. Forcing them to return at this stage, he said, would disrupt their education and risk loss of properties belonging to many refugee families.

He further maintained that Afghans married to Pakistani nationals were entitled to citizenship under the Pakistan Citizenship Act 1951. The expulsion of refugees, he contended, violated Articles 2A, 9, 25 and 25A of the Constitution. He urged the court to restrain the authorities and issue appropriate directions.

After hearing initial arguments, the bench admitted the petition and issued notices to the respondents, directing them to submit written replies at the next hearing.

The petition named Balochistan chief secretary, federal interior secretary, secretary of the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions, Quetta commissioner, Balochistan IGP, Levies Force DG as respondents.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025

Pakistan

