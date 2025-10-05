‘Terrorist’ surrenders to Karak police

LAKKI MARWAT: A suspected terrorist affiliated with a banned outfit surrendered to the police in Karak district on Saturday.

A police official confirmed the development and said that efforts by leaders of a civil society organisation – Khattak Ittehad – paved the way for the surrender of the operative of the banned outfit. He said the youth suspect – Sahil – realised his mistake and repented his decision when he came to know about ‘illegal’ and ‘unconstitutional’ objectives of the organisation.

“On the appeal of Khattak Ittehad, he laid down arms and surrendered to police in the presence of district police officer Shahbaz Elahi,” the official said.

Khattak Ittehad president Mudassir Ayub hoped that the state and its institutions would adopt a positive attitude towards the surrendered youth. He said other misled youths who joined the terrorist organisation were also ready to surrender.

Sahil revealed that the terrorists were working on a foreign agenda to weaken the state and its institutions. He said when he learnt about their real motives, he escaped their captivity.

MAN KILLED: A man was killed by his relative over a petty dispute in Kotka Mir Alam Miryakhel area of Bannu district on Saturday. Police said Waliullah shot dead Kashif Khan, 30, inside his house and escaped. They said the body was transported to the District Headquarters Hospital for postmortem.

Mohammad Asim Khan, brother of the deceased, told police that he was at his home when he heard gunshots and rushed to the site where he found the body of his brother lying in a pool of blood. He said the killer also took away the repeater gun of his brother.

The Miryakhel police registered a case under relevant sections of law and began an investigation.

Meanwhile, a man was killed and two others, including a minor girl, were injured in a firing incident in the Mithakhel area of Karak district on Saturday.

A Rescue 1122 official confirmed the shooting incident and said the injured, identified as Noor Janat Shah, 53, Qaisar Umar, 35, and a three-year-old girl, residents of Tarkha Kahoai, were moved to DHQ Hospital where doctors pronounced Umar dead.

Published in Dawn, October 5th, 2025