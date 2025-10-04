PPP assails Punjab CM’s remarks on canals issue as violation of CCI decision

PPP Sindh President Senator Nisar Khuhro on Saturday assailed Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s remarks regarding the contentious canals issue as a violation of the decision made by the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

The war of words between the two sides, that kicked off over flood compensation, expanded to water rights on the Indus River as CM Maryam told the PPP leadership to keep its advice to itself.

In response, the PPP had lawmakers stay away from parliamentary proceedings to protest the diatribe. PPP and PML-N bigwigs met in Islamabad on Wednesday to find a way out of the row, with the former asking CM Maryam to “rethink her tone” while speaking about water rights of the provinces.

However, she declared a day ago that she would never apologise to the PPP over her outburst, while the latter said she did not represent the people of Punjab as her government was a byproduct of Form 47.

In a statement issued today, the PPP senator said her remarks regarding the controversial canal project were a “violation of the CCI’s decision and an insult to the constitutional forum”.

The party demanded that PML-N President Nawaz Sharif take notice of her remarks and clarify the party’s policy. It also demanded that the Punjab government disclose the aid provided to flood victims.

The now-shelved six-canals project had turned out to be a cause of contention between Punjab and Sindh, which are governed by the PML-N and PPP, respectively. Approval for the project was denied at the CCI after protests following the initiative’s launch by CM Maryam and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir.

“The CCI, a constitutional forum, has already rejected and buried the controversial canal project,” reiterated the PPP leader.

“Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz is not above the CCI’s constitutional forum, and Maryam Nawaz holds no standing alone against the CCI.”

He said it was the CCI’s unanimous decision that no canal project would be built until all provinces agreed, adding that Sindh would not accept the project under any circumstances.

Khuhro further said that Maryam was violating the forum’s decision and insulting it with her remarks about the project, adding that she “lacks political wisdom”, which is why she was criticising a constitutional forum.

The senator said Nawaz was the PML-N’s leader and should take notice of his daughter’s remarks and clarify the party’s stance on the issue.

“Sindh will not allow anyone to plunder the water of its Indus River, nor will it allow any dam to be built on the Indus River.

“Constitutionally, the province of Sindh, being at the tail end, has the first right to water, and any attack on Sindh’s water share will be considered an attack on the unity of Sindh and the country.”

He further alleged that CM Maryam was “frightened by the growing popularity” of the PPP in Punjab, which is why she was opposing the process of providing relief to flood victims through the Benazir Income Support Programme.

“Punjab is not the fiefdom of any single party; the PPP, along with every political party, has the right to engage in political activities in Punjab.”

Criticising her administration’s flood relief and rescue efforts, he added her “hollow claims” about her performance are “limited to TV channels only” and stood “exposed”.

“Punjab’s flood victims are still waiting and yearning for aid and relief.”

“If the Punjab CM is providing complete relief and aid to flood victims, she should disclose it to the nation,” he said.

US commits $1m to Unicef flood response

Meanwhile, a press release from Uncief issued a day ago said the United States has committed $1 million to support the organisation’s emergency response for children and families affected by the recent floods in Pakistan.

Unicef said it would reach over 65,000 people, including pregnant women and children, with life-saving nutrition and water, sanitation, and hygiene support through the contribution.

It explained that it would screen 32,500 children for malnutrition, provide treatment to 2,000 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition and deliver multi-micronutrient supplements to 32,500 children and 32,500 pregnant and breastfeeding women and caregivers.

Furthermore, over 50,000 people would gain access to safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene services, including restoration of damaged water systems, installation of temporary toilets, and distribution of hygiene kits.

“Children are always the most vulnerable in emergencies, facing the compounded threats of malnutrition and deadly waterborne diseases. This timely support from the United States enables us to deliver life-saving services and help restore dignity and hope to families who have suffered loss and displacement, as they begin the difficult journey of recovery,” the press release quoted Pernille Ironside, Unicef representative in Pakistan, as saying.