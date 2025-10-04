E-Paper | October 04, 2025

Efforts on for ex-senator’s release, PM assures Jamaat chief

Imran Ayub Published October 4, 2025 Updated October 4, 2025 07:24am
This image shows former senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla. — Screenshot courtesy Mushtaq Ahmed Khan/X
KARACHI: PM Shehbaz Sharif assured the Jamaat-i-Islami on Friday that his government was actively engaged in efforts to secure the safe return of Pakistani nationals, including former senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, who were detained by Israeli forces that intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla.

In a telephone conversation with JI chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, the PM said that Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had been assigned to lead these efforts and coordinate with friendly countries and international organisations.

A statement issued by the PM Office said that the discussion also focused on the broader Middle East conflict, particularly the urgent need for a ceasefire in Palestine and the ongoing violence against innocent Palestinians.

“[PM Shehbaz] reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, emphasising that Pakistan’s stance is clear and resolute. He reiterated Pakistan’s long-standing position advocating for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the pre-1967 borders, with Jerusalem (Al-Quds) as its capital,” added the statement.

Later, the JI leader also took to X (formerly Twitter), saying that during their conversation, he had also conveyed his party’s reservations to the PM on the proposed peace plan in Gaza.

“I also expressed, on behalf of Jamaat-i-Islami as well as the entire nation, serious reservations regarding Trump’s 20-point Gaza plan, and stressed that Pakistan must remain firm on the demand for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. Pakis­tan should not support any plan that ultimately strengthens Israel,” Hafiz Naeem tweeted.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025

