Israel’s interception of Gaza flotilla draws global ire as Pakistan demands release of detained activists

Pakistan and several other countries on Thursday condemned Israel’s “dastardly attack” on the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) after its forces intercepted the flotilla heading to break Israel’s siege of Gaza and deliver aid.

Israeli forces began intercepting the flotilla’s latest bid to reach Gaza late last night, the fleet said. Israel has so far intercepted 39 boats with foreign activists on board to Gaza, leaving only one vessel still sailing towards the Palestinian enclave, the flotilla organisers said today.

The 45-vessel flotilla, with activists and politicians including Greta Thunberg on board, left Spain last month to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza, where the United Nations has warned of famine. Also onboard the fleet is former Pakistani senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan.

In a post on X during the early hours of Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said: “Pakistan strongly condemns the dastardly attack by Israeli forces on the 40 vessel Samud Gaza flotilla, carrying over 450 humanitarian workers from 44 countries. We hope and pray for the safety of all those who have been illegally apprehended by Israeli forces and call for their immediate release.“

“Their crime was to carry aid for the hapless Palestinian people,” he said. “This barbarity must end. Peace must be given a chance, and humanitarian aid must reach those in need,” the premier asserted.

Separately, the Foreign Office (FO) also strongly condemned the attack, stating: “The unlawful detention of international activists onboard the flotilla constitutes yet another flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law by Israel, and endangers the lives of innocent civilians.”

Calling it a deliberate attempt to obstruct humanitarian relief in the Palestinian enclave, the FO said: “This reprehensible act is part of Israel’s ongoing pattern of aggression and its illegal blockade of Gaza, which has caused immense human suffering and deprivation for over two million Palestinians.”

It demanded the “immediate release of all humanitarian workers and activists on board the flotilla”, urging Israel to respect international law. The FO also called on the international community to hold Israel accountable for its “repeated violations of international law”.

“Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering support and solidarity with the Palestinian people in their just struggle for the realisation of their inalienable right to self-determination and for the establishment of a viable, independent, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine, based on pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital,” it added.

Cameras broadcasting live feeds from the boats, verified by Reuters, showed Israeli soldiers sporting helmets and night vision goggles boarding the ships, while passengers huddled together in life vests with their hands up.

Flagrant violation of international law: FM Dar

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar called Israel’s actions against the flotilla “a flagrant violation of international law”, demanding the release of the detained activists.

“Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla and detention of international activists in flagrant violation of international law. We demand an immediate ceasefire, lifting of the blockade, swift release of activists and unhindered aid to Gaza,“ he wrote on X.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar also condemned the attack, praying for the “safe return of all those aboard the [Sumud] Gaza Flotilla”.

“We strongly condemn the Israeli attack on these peaceful people carrying humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza. Israeli barbarity must end,” the minister said in a post on X.

Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani called Israel’s move an act of “state terrorism and barbaric savagery”, urging the international community to take notice.

In a statement issued by his office, Gilani described the assault as “a blatant violation of international law, humanitarian principles, and the dignity of mankind,” adding that the attack has left a “permanent stain on the conscience of the international community”.

“The only ‘crime’ of these innocent and selfless individuals was that they sought to stand by the oppressed Palestinians in the spirit of human compassion,” the Senate chairman said.

“Urgent steps must be taken to ensure uninterrupted delivery of food, water, medicines, and other essentials to the people of Gaza, who are enduring immense hardship under siege,” the statement added.

Ex-senator Mushtaq Ahmad detained

Former Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) senator Mushtaq Ahmad, who is leading the Pakistani delegation on the Global Sumud Flotilla, was also among those taken by Israeli forces, according to advocacy group Pak-Palestine Forum.

In a post on X, the group said, “Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan arrested by Israel.”

The advocacy group further wrote: “Only one ship has managed to escape, i.e., [the] observer boat, whose duty was to collect information and escape. Our second delegate, Syed Uzair Nizami, was sailing on the observer boat and shared the information regarding the interception of Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan’s ship.”

JI chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman paid tribute to the activists on board the flotilla, announcing a nationwide protest in a show of solidarity with Gaza.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the JI chief said, “We will observe a nationwide protest tomorrow against the attack on the Sumud Gaza Flotilla.”

“We call on our leaders to play their part,” he added.

Former PTI senator Faisal Javed Khan took to X to pray for Khan’s safety, saying, “Let us all condemn the aggression by Israel that has been unleashed upon these peaceful humanitarians, who sought only to deliver aid and amplify the cry for justice.”

Lawyer and activist Jibran Nasir took to X to laud the “courage” of the activists on board the flotilla.

“They are carrying nothing but courage in their hearts and aid in their ships,” he said, noting that the Israel Defense Force (IDF) has become “emboldened by the failure and cowardice of the global community.”

“Our only hope is ordinary citizens of the world,” he added.

Israel faces international backlash

Turkiye’s foreign ministry called Israel’s “attack” on the flotilla “an act of terror” that endangered the lives of innocent civilians.

The Istanbul chief prosecutor’s office said it had launched an investigation into the detention of 24 Turkish citizens on board vessels in the flotilla on charges including deprivation of liberty, seizure of transport vehicles and damage to property, as per Turkiye’s Anadolu Agency.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro ordered the expulsion of Israel’s entire diplomatic delegation on Wednesday following the detention of two Colombians in the flotilla. Israel has not had an ambassador in Colombia since last year.

Petro called the detentions a potential “new international crime” by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and demanded the release of the Colombians. He also terminated Colombia’s free trade agreement with Israel.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also condemned Israel’s interception of the flotilla, saying that Israeli forces had detained eight Malaysians.

“By blocking a humanitarian mission, Israel has shown utter contempt not only for the rights of the Palestinian people but also for the conscience of the world,” Anwar said in a statement.

Israel’s interception of the flotilla also sparked protests in Italy and Colombia. Italian unions called a general strike for Friday in solidarity with the international aid flotilla.

Brazil also issued a condemnation on the Israeli navy’s interception of the flotilla, with several Brazilian nationals on board, including a lawmaker.

The Brazilian foreign ministry said, “(Brazil) deplores the Israeli government’s military action, which violates rights and endangers the physical well-being of peaceful protesters.”

“The responsibility for the safety of those detained now rests with Israel,” it added.

Meanwhile, the British government remained “very concerned” about Israel’s interception of the aid flotilla, its foreign office said on Thursday, adding that it had made clear to Israel that the situation should be resolved safely.

“We are very concerned about the situation with the Sumud flotilla, we are in touch with the families of a number of British nationals involved,” the British foreign office said in a statement.

“The aid carried by the flotilla should be turned over to humanitarian organisations on the ground to be delivered safely into Gaza,” it added.

The flotilla had earlier vowed to press on with its bid to deliver aid to the devastated coastal territory despite intimidation tactics by the Israeli military.

It said on X that it remained “vigilant as we enter the area where the previous flotillas were intercepted and/or attacked”.

Israel has blocked similar attempts previously as well. In June, aid vessel Madleen, carrying 12 members — 11 activists and one journalist — on their way to break the Gaza siege, was intercepted by Israeli forces.