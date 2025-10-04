Issues between PPP, PML-N to be resolved in few days: Dar

• Insists verbal attacks from both sides should stop

• Says both parties committed to resolving matter thru mutual understanding

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Friday expressed confidence that issues with PPP will be amicably resolved.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he called for a ceasefire, saying that verbal attacks from both sides should stop.

He said that issues raised by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) members, who are allies in the government, would be resolved. Senator Dar said that whenever issues had arisen in the past, they were settled amicably through dialogue, and the same would happen this time as well.

He assured the House that the matter was neither serious nor unresolvable and it would be addressed within the next few days.

The deputy prime minister informed the House that he had already met PPP senior leader Naveed Qamar, in the presence of the speaker, the law minister, and the minister for parliamentary affairs to hear their concern.

He said that both PML-N and PPP were committed to resolving the matter through mutual und­erstanding. He said that at present, President Asif Ali Zardari was abroad while PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zar­dari was also travelling. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he said, had just returned from his foreign visit earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, though back in the country, was following medical advice.

He expressed the hope that things will be back on track.

Earlier, PPP senior leader Naveed Qamar, along with party members, staged a walkout from the House to protest against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s remarks against Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Mr Qamar said that despite ongoing talks and assurances, there was no improvement on the ground.

The PPP lawmakers were, however, back in the House before Mr Dar’s remarks.

Mr Dar, who also briefed the House on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House, joined by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

He noted cordial exchanges, appreciation for Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts, President Trump’s role in facilitating the Pakistan-India ceasefire understanding in May, and the agreement to expand trade while inviting US investments in agriculture, IT, mines & minerals, & energy sectors.

He also detailed meetings held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, which included one-on-one meetings with the Austrian chancellor, Kuwaiti crown prince, Sri Lankan president, Bangladeshi chief adviser and others.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025