Three held for demanding protection money from charity chief

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 4, 2025 Updated October 4, 2025 06:04am

KARACHI: Police on Friday claimed to have arrested three suspects affiliated with a gang of extortionists for their alleged involvement in recently demanding Rs140 million as extortion money from the head of a known charity.

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) DSP Mohammed Sohail said the law enforcers carried out a raid based on technology in Malir Jaffer Tayar and arrested suspects Yawar Abbas, Manzar Kazmi and Mohsin Wasti.

Speaking at a press conference at his office, the DSP added that the suspects had demanded Rs140m as extortion from the founder head of JDC Zafar Abbas, whose case was registered at Tipu Sultan Police Station on Sept 26, 2025.

Subsequently, its investigation was handed over to the SIU, which resulted in the arrest of the suspects. Two pistols, a mobile phone used for sending the chits of extortion and a car were recovered from their custody.

Published in Dawn, October 4th, 2025

