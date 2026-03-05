Sindh apex committee orders enhanced security for foreigners

KARACHI: The Sindh Apex Committee reviewed the tense security situation following the United States and Israel’s strikes on Iran and the resulting chaos in Karachi on Wednesday and decided to ensure the protection of foreigners and conduct targeted operations against terrorism.

The 33rd meeting of the provincial apex committee, a high-level forum of civil and military leadership, was held at the Sindh Chief Minister House to conduct a comprehensive review of the progress under the National Action Plan, ongoing operations in the riverine areas, security arrangements for foreign nationals, and measures against street crime and other illegal activities.

The meeting was chaired by Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah and attended by the Karachi corps commander, senior police, Rangers and intelligence officials, Sindh Home Minister Zia Lanjar and others.

According to a press statement by the CM House, the government directed law enforcement agencies to enhance security measures for foreign nationals in Karachi, particularly Chinese workers.

The meeting reviewed the prevailing tense security situation in light of the US and Israel’s attacks on Iran and the consequent loss of valuable lives in Karachi.

The chief minister instructed officials to maintain the writ of the state, bolster the protection of foreign nationals, and carry out specific operations as required.

The committee reviewed efforts under the “Azm-i-Istehkam” framework to combat terrorism and organised crime.

CM Shah said that security operations should remain intelligence-led and focused, and reiterated that the government would not permit any anti-state elements to challenge national authority.

He directed the law enforcement agencies to initiate a crackdown on those illegally armed, saying that no one in the province would be allowed to possess illegal weapons.

Over 278,000 aliens repatriated

During the meeting, it was informed that 278,816 illegal immigrants had been repatriated.

The chief minister directed law enforcement agencies to continue the repatriation of all illegal immigrants and to keep him updated on progress.

He announced zero tolerance towards street crime and all illegal activities, including smuggling, narcotics trade and power theft, urging law enforcement agencies to intensify coordinated efforts.

He further directed law enforcement agencies to continue coordinated actions against terrorism, organised crime, land mafias and illegal weapons without discrimination.

He also instructed that the Sindh Forensic Science Laboratory be completed by December 2026, emphasising that the facility would significantly boost investigative capacity across the province, alongside the operationalisation of the Counter Terrorism School to improve professional training and investigative skills.

More than Rs9bn for Katcha regions

The chief minister approved a Rs9.49 billion socio-economic uplift plan for the riverine (Katcha) regions of Sukkur and Larkana divisions.

The plan includes establishing a dedicated `District Katcha Uplift Cell’ (DKUC) to oversee health, education and infrastructure schemes, aiming to secure long-term peace and stability in the riverine belt.

CM Shah said that improved security conditions in the tri-border Katcha belt demonstrate the success of the surrender policy initiated by the government.

However, he stressed that sustainable peace depends on ongoing investment in development, education and employment opportunities for local communities.

