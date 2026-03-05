E-Paper | March 05, 2026

Closure of key roads brings chaos to downtown streets in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 5, 2026 Updated March 5, 2026 09:55am
A chaotic situation ensues on one track of the partially opened M.T. Khan Road as many vehicles go the wrong way to join Mai Kolachi Road for their onward journey to Clifton and DHA.—Shakil Adil / White Star
KARACHI: While M.T. Khan Road was partially opened and small vehicles were allowed on Mai Kolachi Road on Wednesday, the restrictions on two major arteries continued to create gridlock in the city centre for the third consecutive day, promoting Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to take notice of the situation.

In the morning, the traffic police announced that M.T. Khan Road would remain closed due to security concerns.

Because of the closure of the major artery, there was an immense traffic pressure on Jinnah Bridge roundabout, Mauripur Road, ICI Chowk, Kharadar Jamatkhana, Keamari, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Shaheen Complex and adjoining areas.

In a statement issued in the evening, the CM expressed anger over what he described as “worst” traffic jams on I.I. Chundrigar Road and M.T. Khan Road.

He ordered the DIG-Traffic to take immediate steps to restore unhindered flow of traffic on roads.

The CM also directed the traffic police to provide passage to vehicles stuck in traffic jams near Jinnah Bridge and Shaheen Complex.

He said that alternative routes for citizens should be publicised on mainstream and social media.

Later, South DIG Syed Asad Raza told Dawn in the evening that one track of M.T. Khan Road towards the PIDC intersection was opened to vehicles to ease traffic congestion.

The traffic police also said that Mai Kolachi Road from Boat Basin to Jinnah Bridge has been opened to light vehicles.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026

