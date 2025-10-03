113 cases of missing persons disposed of during September

The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (CoIED) has disposed of 113 cases of missing persons during the month of September 2025, according to a report released on Friday.

During the month, the commission stated that “14 missing persons returned home”. From March 2011 to September 2025, the commission received 10,636 cases, out of which 8,986 cases have been disposed of, while 1,650 cases are under investigation.

“The disposal of cases works out to be 84.48% consequent to the investigation of cases,” stated the monthly report.

The report further stated that the commission has disposed of 289 cases during the three-month period of July-September, at approximately 96 cases per month.

The commission said it has also taken steps for the welfare of families of missing persons, establishing a cell “providing relief to families by addressing matters such as the issuance of Form B of children of missing persons and the grant of pension to families of missing persons, who happen to be government servants”.

In December last year, the Cons­ti­tutional Bench of the Sup­reme Court emp­hasised that only parliament holds the authority to add­ress and resolve the longstanding, yet unlawful, practice of enforced disappearances — a persistent issue that has plagued the nation for decades.