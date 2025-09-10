8,873 missing person cases resolved in over 14 years

ISLAMABAD: The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (COIED) disposed of 103 cases of missing persons in August 2025, bringing the total to 8,873 cases resolved in over 14 years.
“Of 10,618 cases of missing persons, 8,873 have been disposed of from March 2011 to August 2025. This works out to 83.56 per cent of the total cases,” the commission said in a press release issued on Tuesday.
According to its monthly report, the COIED disposed of 103 cases and registered 11 new ones during August this year.
Of the 8,873 cases disposed of, the whereabouts of 6,809 persons have been traced. The remaining 1,745 cases are still under investigation at the commission’s registries in Islamabad, Karachi, Quetta and Lahore.
The commission said its Khyber Pakhtunkhwa registry is expected to become functional in the third week of this month. It has also launched hearings via video link, which according to the press release, saves families and stakeholders’ time and expense of travelling to Islamabad.
COIED Chairman Arshad Hussain has been making frequent visits to different stations, to expedite disposal of cases and provide justice at the doorstep of aggrieved families.
Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2025