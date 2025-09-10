E-Paper | September 10, 2025

8,873 missing person cases resolved in over 14 years

Syed Irfan Raza Published September 10, 2025 Updated September 10, 2025 09:16am

ISLAMABAD: The Co­­m­mission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (COIED) disposed of 103 cases of missing persons in August 2025, bringing the total to 8,873 cases res­ol­v­­ed in over 14 years.

“Of 10,618 cases of mis­sing persons, 8,873 have been disposed of from Ma­­rch 2011 to August 2025. This works out to 83.56 per cent of the total cases,” the commission said in a press release issued on Tuesday.

According to its mon­thly report, the COIED disposed of 103 cases and registered 11 new ones during August this year.

Of the 8,873 cases disposed of, the whereabouts of 6,809 persons have been traced. The remaining 1,745 cases are still under investigation at the commission’s registries in Islamabad, Karachi, Quetta and Lahore.

The commission said its Khyber Pakhtunkhwa re­­g­­­istry is expected to be­­c­o­­me functional in the third week of this month. It has also launched hearings via video link, which according to the press rel­ease, saves families and stakeholders’ time and exp­ense of travelling to Islamabad.

COIED Chairman Arshad Hussain has been making frequent visits to different stations, to expedite disposal of cases and provide justice at the doorstep of aggrieved families.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2025

