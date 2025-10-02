E-Paper | October 03, 2025

ECC approves Rs24bn for defence, interior ministries: report

Dawn.com Published October 2, 2025 Updated October 2, 2025 11:57pm
Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb chairs a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee in Islamabad on October 2. — PID
Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb chairs a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee in Islamabad on October 2. — PID

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Thursday approved over Rs24.17 billion in funding for the defence and interior ministries, according to state-run Radio Pakistan.

The outlet reported that the ECC held a meeting in Islamabad today under Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and approved Rs20bn to the interior ministry for the “maintenance of law and order”.

A press release from the Press Information Department stated, “The committee accorded approval to the proposal, with funds to be released on demand and in a phased manner by the Finance Division in consultation with the Interior Division.”

Meanwhile, the ECC reviewed a summary from the defence ministry regarding funds for cash compensation to people who acquired land for the construction of the Defence Complex in Islamabad.

“The ECC approved a TSG (technical supplementary grant) of Rs4bn to be arranged by the Finance Division, while the balance requirement is to be met by the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Additionally, the committee greenlighted another Rs174.8 million to the Interior division for law enforcement efforts by the Frontier Corps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and also considered a summary from the defence ministry regarding financial support through a TSG to the Roosevelt Hotel in New York, whose lease agreement with the city has expired.

The ECC also approved a draft Statutory Regulatory Order to amend the Business-to-Business Barter Trade Mechanism, which governs bilateral trade with Afghanistan, Iran and Russia.

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Flawed scheme
Updated 02 Oct, 2025

Flawed scheme

There is no mention of clear roadmap towards two-state solution, only vague language about a “credible pathway”.
Disturbing spat
02 Oct, 2025

Disturbing spat

THE escalation in the ongoing spat between coalition allies, the PML-N and PPP, over Punjab’s controversial canal...
Hate on the streets
02 Oct, 2025

Hate on the streets

YET another ugly episode of intolerance has been recorded in Sialkot, where a mob attacked members of the Ahmadi...
The Gaza project
Updated 01 Oct, 2025

The Gaza project

The only two positives the plan contains are the prospects of the cessation of war and the resumption of aid to the battered Gaza Strip.
Terror strikes again
01 Oct, 2025

Terror strikes again

ANOTHER day, another reminder of the fault lines that make it difficult to ensure durable peace in the country. On...
Mending hearts
01 Oct, 2025

Mending hearts

WORLD Heart Day has come and gone, but the warnings sounded by medical experts should echo far beyond a single date....