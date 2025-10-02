ECC approves Rs24bn for defence, interior ministries: report

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Thursday approved over Rs24.17 billion in funding for the defence and interior ministries, according to state-run Radio Pakistan.

The outlet reported that the ECC held a meeting in Islamabad today under Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and approved Rs20bn to the interior ministry for the “maintenance of law and order”.

A press release from the Press Information Department stated, “The committee accorded approval to the proposal, with funds to be released on demand and in a phased manner by the Finance Division in consultation with the Interior Division.”

Meanwhile, the ECC reviewed a summary from the defence ministry regarding funds for cash compensation to people who acquired land for the construction of the Defence Complex in Islamabad.

“The ECC approved a TSG (technical supplementary grant) of Rs4bn to be arranged by the Finance Division, while the balance requirement is to be met by the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Additionally, the committee greenlighted another Rs174.8 million to the Interior division for law enforcement efforts by the Frontier Corps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and also considered a summary from the defence ministry regarding financial support through a TSG to the Roosevelt Hotel in New York, whose lease agreement with the city has expired.

The ECC also approved a draft Statutory Regulatory Order to amend the Business-to-Business Barter Trade Mechanism, which governs bilateral trade with Afghanistan, Iran and Russia.