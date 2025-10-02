E-Paper | October 02, 2025

Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s ‘unlawful detention’ of Global Sumud Flotilla activists heading to Gaza

Published October 2, 2025 Updated October 2, 2025 10:43am

Pakistan has strongly condemned the interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla, comprising over 40 civilian vessels and carrying about 500 international activists to deliver “much-needed humanitarian assistance to the besieged people of Gaza, by Israel”, according to the Foreign Office.

“The unlawful detention of international activists onboard the flotilla constitutes yet another flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law by Israel, and endangers the lives of innocent civilians,” an FO statement read.

“This reprehensible act is part of Israel’s ongoing pattern of aggression and its illegal blockade of Gaza, which has caused immense human suffering and deprivation for over two million Palestinians. The deliberate obstruction of humanitarian relief is a grave breach of Israel’s obligations as the occupying power under the Fourth Geneva Convention,” it further asserted.

Reiterating its call for an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire across all Occupied Palestinian Territories, and for lifting the blockade of Gaza, Pakistan called for the “immediate release of all humanitarian workers and activists onboard the flotilla” and accountability for Israel’s repeated violations of international law.

Pakistan also reaffirmed its “unwavering support” for the realisation of Palestinians’ “inalienable right to self-determination and for the establishment of a viable, independent, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine, based on pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital”.

