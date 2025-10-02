From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Shah-Bhutto talks

TEHERAN: Wide-ranging talks between Shahanshah Aryamehr Mohammad Raza Shah Pehlavi of Iran and Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto … began here today [Oct 1] in which the two leaders discussed economic and regional problems. The talks were held at the Sadabad Palace. The Shahanshah and the [PM] were alone at the talks which started just after Iftar. [Mr Bhutto] drove to the Palace soon after Iftar. He was fasting today.

The talks … included the just concluded … special session of the [UNGA], the state of the economy in the Third World countries, effects of energy crisis on Pakistan, the rising cost of western technology imported by countries like Pakistan and the … energy conference at Paris later this month. They also reviewed the regional situation... . — News agencies

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from the UN,] Foreign Ministers of the Islamic countries, who met in an extraordinary session … decided to draft a resolution on the desecration of the Ibrahimi Mosque that would ask the General Assembly to send a fact-finding mission to the Israeli occupied areas… . The resolution was agreed upon in the 40-member Islamic conference.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025