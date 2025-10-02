Schoolteacher held for ‘rape attempt’ on woman

BAHAWALPUR: Kahror Pacca Saddar police in Lodhran district claimed on Tuesday to have arrested a government school teacher under sections 376 and 511 of PPC on charges of attempted rape and blackmail of a woman at Mauza Pipli Rathan Karore.

According to the first information report, the woman’s husband alleged that suspect ‘S’, a teacher in the government elementary school at Mari Bhago, had also been running his private coaching centre for the previous three years. About three years ago, his wife had been one of his students in his tuition centre, where the suspect allegedly managed her pictures and videos and blackmailing her for the last three years.

On Sept 25, the complainant alleged, the suspect telephoned his wife to come to Khoo Mahmoodwala, where he would delete pictures and videos in her presence. He alleged that when his wife reached there, the suspect attempted to rape her but on her resistance, he manged his escape.

Police after registration of a case had raided several places and managed his arrest. He was lodged in the police lock-up.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025