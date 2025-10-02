FIA arrests four human traffickers

GUJRAT: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested four human traffickers during a crackdown against trafficking networks in the region.

An FIA spokesperson said that human traffickers were arrested from Gujrat, Sialkot and Faisalabad by the FIA Gujranwala and Gujrat circles. He said that the arrested suspects included Mehran Javed, Suleman Riaz, Muhammad Riaz and Furqan Shah.

He claimed that they were wanted by the FIA in cases of defrauding people out of money in the name of sending them to different European countries.

The spokesperson claimed that suspect Mehran Javed had received Rs1 million from a complainant to send him to France, but did not fulfill the commitment. Similarly, suspects Furqan and Suleman had received different amounts from the complainants to send them to Italy, he added.

The FIA had started investigations from the arrested suspects.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025