E-Paper | October 02, 2025

Islamabad students protest CDA’s crackdown on private hostels

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 2, 2025 Updated October 2, 2025 10:19am
Students protest against closure of hostels in residential areas outside National Press Club in Islamabad on Wednesday. — White Star
Students protest against closure of hostels in residential areas outside National Press Club in Islamabad on Wednesday. — White Star

ISLAMABAD: Students staged a protest outside the National Press Club on Wednesday against the closure of private hostels established in residential areas by the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The protest call was given by the Students Coordination Committee, and a large number of students from various educational institutions in Islamabad participated.

The demonstration was led by Youth Leader Society President Daniyal Abdullah, along with Tabish Hamid, Shahid Shah and other student leaders.

The speakers said in their addresses that hostel facilities are a fundamental right of non-local students. They claimed that a large number of students are currently enrolled in public and private universities in Islamabad, and a major part of these students are from other cities.

Since the capacity of university hostels is extremely limited, a large number of students rely on private hostels.

They alleged that the CDA has been carrying out an unjustified crackdown on private hostels for the past month, during which several hostels have been sealed.

At the end of the protest, the Students Coordination Committee announced that negotiations with CDA officials and the district administration had been successfully completed, and a consensus had been reached on a sustainable solution to the issue. The protest was subsequently called off.

It is relevant to note that hundreds of hostels are operating in residential areas, creating problems and causing concern among local residents. According to CDA bylaws, no commercial activity can take place in residential houses.

On the other hand, educational institutions have failed to provide adequate hostel facilities, forcing students to depend on private hostels.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Flawed scheme
Updated 02 Oct, 2025

Flawed scheme

There is no mention of clear roadmap towards two-state solution, only vague language about a “credible pathway”.
Disturbing spat
02 Oct, 2025

Disturbing spat

THE escalation in the ongoing spat between coalition allies, the PML-N and PPP, over Punjab’s controversial canal...
Hate on the streets
02 Oct, 2025

Hate on the streets

YET another ugly episode of intolerance has been recorded in Sialkot, where a mob attacked members of the Ahmadi...
The Gaza project
Updated 01 Oct, 2025

The Gaza project

The only two positives the plan contains are the prospects of the cessation of war and the resumption of aid to the battered Gaza Strip.
Terror strikes again
01 Oct, 2025

Terror strikes again

ANOTHER day, another reminder of the fault lines that make it difficult to ensure durable peace in the country. On...
Mending hearts
01 Oct, 2025

Mending hearts

WORLD Heart Day has come and gone, but the warnings sounded by medical experts should echo far beyond a single date....