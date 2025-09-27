Ministry accelerates work on missing educational facilities

ISLAMABAD: The education ministry on Friday directed timely completion of the ongoing missing facilities project of educational institutions in the capital.

“Federal education secretary reviewed the progress on renovation and construction of basic educational facilities across schools in Islamabad Capital Territory under the project titled missing facilities,” read a press release issued by the education ministry on Friday.

Chairing a meeting, Federal Education Secretary Nadeem Mahbub directed completion of the project on time. It said the meeting was informed that principals and area education officers had been designated as quality custodians.

The meeting was told that work was in progress for the construction of 410 new classrooms, out of which 110 had been completed, and 90 more would be completed next month, followed by the remaining after a few months.

An official of the education ministry said the meeting was informed that there were land-related issues in a few schools and area education officers were directed to look into the issue. Whereas, the meeting was informed that few schools are also facing land settlement/sliding issues where efforts were being made to resolve land sliding issue first.

“[work of ]71 schools under progress; focus on completing 167 schools within timelines. 13 sites with delays flagged for urgent resolution and schools at land risk sites to be prioritised,” read the statement.

Regarding accountability and quality, the press release stated that school principals and area education officers are designated as quality custodians. It said that Project Management Unit (PMU) is to ensure proper monitoring and evaluation, transparency and regular progress updates.

Nadeem Mahbub emphasised the urgency of ensuring safe, functional & inclusive learning environments for all children in Islamabad’s schools. He emphasised quality of work and directed clearly to PMU, Project Director and other concerned officials to ensure transparency and quality of work within the due timelines. It is relevant to note that, under said project, schools and colleges of urban areas have been given a new look as students have been provided with the best facilities.

Last year, after observing renovation work, overhauling work and facilities in urban areas’ educational institutions, lawmakers from Islamabad demanded that the same type of facilities should be provided to rural area schools as well. The matter was also taken up by the national assembly and senate standing committees as well, which sought same facilities for rural areas as well.

Later on, the education ministry shifted its full focus to rural areas, and now, under this project, schools in far-flung areas are also being renovated.

Former Secretary of Education Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, during his tenure, made large number of visits to schools to ensure quality of work and timely completion of this project, stating that public schools of Islamabad are now better than private schools in terms of facilities.

Now, officials of the education ministry said that the incumbent secretary of education is also taking an interest in the early completion of this project.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025