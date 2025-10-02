Senior ANP leader passes away

PESHAWAR: The Rasm-i-Qul of a stalwart of Khudai Khidmatgar Tehreek and senior leader of Awami National Party (ANP), Hameedur Rehman Muhammadzai, will be observed today (Thursday).

He had passed away on Tuesday after a protracted illness.

His funeral prayers were offered at the Government College ground in Faqirabad and was later laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard.

People from different walks of life attended the funeral of the deceased, who had served as provincial vice-president of the ANP and was widely respected for his tireless social service.

He was father of a former journalist Tauseefur Rehman, Aneesur Rehman, and Fehmeedur Rehman.

Fateha will be offered at the residence of the deceased near Government College Chowk in Faqirabad, Peshawar.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025