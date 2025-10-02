E-Paper | October 02, 2025

Drive launched to curb vector-borne diseases at Afghan camps

Published October 2, 2025

LOWER DIR: The district administration and health department have launched a three-day quick response campaign at Afghan refugee camps and adjoining areas to curb vector-borne diseases including malaria, dengue and leishmaniasis.

Officials said that 464 patients were examined during medical screening camps at AR BHU, Camp-2 and Sawoji Mohallah. Of them, 137 tested positive for malaria and were provided with free treatment on the spot.

Students from Dir College of Nursing, civil defence volunteers and TMA staff conducted awareness sessions in schools, seminaries and community centres on disease prevention, hygiene and environmental cleanliness. Religious scholars and community elders also joined efforts to spread public health messages.

As part of surveillance, female nursing students visited 155 households where 17 dengue-positive water containers were detected and destroyed. Outdoor teams inspected 140 breeding sites, identifying three hotspots that were treated through chemical control measures.

The district health officer, Dr Niaz Mohammad Afridi, lauded the contribution of partner organisations including Indus Hospital, district medical entomology unit, Dir College of Nursing, Civil Defence and TMA.

“This campaign has set an effective model of rapid response against vector-borne diseases in vulnerable communities,” he said.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025

