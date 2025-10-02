E-Paper | October 02, 2025

Motorcycle torched in student clash at KU

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 2, 2025 Updated October 2, 2025 07:05am

KARACHI: Two groups of students clashed on the premises of the University of Karachi (KU) on Wednesday, leaving one individual injured and a motorcycle torched, police said.

Mobina Town SHO Mohammed Nawaz told Dawn that members of two “student unions” had fought with each other, using hard and blunt instruments, which resulted in injury to one student who was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for treatment.

He added that one motorcycle was also set on fire inside the KU premises.

The officer said that so far no one had approached the police to lodge an FIR. He further stated that the exact circumstances leading to the incident were being investigated.

Meanwhile, Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT) alleged in a statement that activists of a nationalist group, which identified itself as Sindhi Shagird Sath, had attacked their workers near the Arts Lobby, causing “severe injuries” to students Faheem Khan and Hasaan.

Both injured IJT members were shifted to a private hospital in Gulshan-i-Iqbal for treatment.

The statement also claimed that their workers’ motorcycles had also been torched.

They demanded action from the KU administration and law enforcers against the suspects.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Flawed scheme
Updated 02 Oct, 2025

Flawed scheme

There is no mention of clear roadmap towards two-state solution, only vague language about a “credible pathway”.
Disturbing spat
02 Oct, 2025

Disturbing spat

THE escalation in the ongoing spat between coalition allies, the PML-N and PPP, over Punjab’s controversial canal...
Hate on the streets
02 Oct, 2025

Hate on the streets

YET another ugly episode of intolerance has been recorded in Sialkot, where a mob attacked members of the Ahmadi...
The Gaza project
Updated 01 Oct, 2025

The Gaza project

The only two positives the plan contains are the prospects of the cessation of war and the resumption of aid to the battered Gaza Strip.
Terror strikes again
01 Oct, 2025

Terror strikes again

ANOTHER day, another reminder of the fault lines that make it difficult to ensure durable peace in the country. On...
Mending hearts
01 Oct, 2025

Mending hearts

WORLD Heart Day has come and gone, but the warnings sounded by medical experts should echo far beyond a single date....