Motorcycle torched in student clash at KU

KARACHI: Two groups of students clashed on the premises of the University of Karachi (KU) on Wednesday, leaving one individual injured and a motorcycle torched, police said.

Mobina Town SHO Mohammed Nawaz told Dawn that members of two “student unions” had fought with each other, using hard and blunt instruments, which resulted in injury to one student who was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for treatment.

He added that one motorcycle was also set on fire inside the KU premises.

The officer said that so far no one had approached the police to lodge an FIR. He further stated that the exact circumstances leading to the incident were being investigated.

Meanwhile, Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT) alleged in a statement that activists of a nationalist group, which identified itself as Sindhi Shagird Sath, had attacked their workers near the Arts Lobby, causing “severe injuries” to students Faheem Khan and Hasaan.

Both injured IJT members were shifted to a private hospital in Gulshan-i-Iqbal for treatment.

The statement also claimed that their workers’ motorcycles had also been torched.

They demanded action from the KU administration and law enforcers against the suspects.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025