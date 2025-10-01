Hamas wants to amend disarmament clause in Trump’s Gaza plan: source close to group

Hamas officials want amendments to clauses in US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan, including on disarmament, a Palestinian source close to the group’s leadership tells AFP.

Hamas negotiators held discussions yesterday with Turkish, Egyptian and Qatari officials in Doha, the source said, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters and adding that the group needed “two or three days at most” to respond.

Trump’s plan includes calls for the group’s disarmament and a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. But the Palestinian source said: “Hamas wants to amend some of the clauses such as the one on disarmament and the expulsion of Hamas and faction cadres.”

Hamas leaders also want “international guarantees for a full Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip” and guarantees that no assassination attempts will be made inside or outside the territory.

Six people were killed in an Israeli attack last month on Hamas officials meeting in Doha to discuss an earlier ceasefire proposal. The source said Hamas was also in touch with “other regional and Arab parties”, without giving details.