Man allegedly guns down brother, 3 family members in Abbottabad: police

Umar Bacha Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 04:12pm
The dead bodies of the four victims have been shifted to the Havelian hospital for post-mortem. — Photo Rescue 1122 via Author
A man allegedly shot dead his brother, sister-in-law, and their two daughters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Abbottabad district on Wednesday, according to the police.

Abbottabad Police Spokesperson Azam Mir Afzal told Dawn.com that the incident took place in the Bandi Attai area of Havelian.

“The suspect allegedly killed his brother along with his family members, but the motive behind the murders could not be immediately ascertained.”

He said a police team had been dispatched to the area and a first information report (FIR) was being registered at the Havelian police station.

According to the spokesperson, the suspect killed his brother, his sister-in-law, and two nieces before fleeing the scene.

The spokesperson added that police had reached the spot and the bodies of the victims were shifted to the Havelian hospital for post-mortem.

More to follow

