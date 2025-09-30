Trump’s Gaza plan provides ‘neither justice nor accountability’

The International Centre of Justice for Palestinians has sharply criticised Trump’s plan for ending the war in Gaza, calling it shallow, neo-colonial and void of Palestinian voices, Al Jazeera reports.

The UK-based group said the plan ignores the root causes of Israel’s occupation, offers vague withdrawal terms with no enforcement, and risks giving Netanyahu tools to stall or derail peace.

It warned that the proposals entrench Gaza’s isolation, fragment Palestinian unity, and fail to guarantee justice or accountability for Israeli war crimes