Moderate to heavy rainfall lashes different parts of Karachi

Moderate to heavy rainfall lashed different parts of Karachi on Tuesday afternoon with gusty winds.

The areas that experienced the downpour include including Saddar, Hassan Square, Sharea Faisal, Korangi, Quaidabad, Malir, Shah Latif Town, Landhi, and Gulistan-i-Jauhar.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, till 5pm, Phase 7 of Defence Housing Authority (DHA) had received 8.8 millimetres of rain, followed by Sharea Faisal with 7mm.

It added that University Road had experienced 5.4mm of rain, Jinnah Terminal 4.4mm, Keamari 3.5mm and Airport Old Area 2.6mm.

