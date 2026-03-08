E-Paper | March 09, 2026

Child killed, four injured after mortar shell allegedly fired from Afghanistan lands in North Waziristan neighbourhood

MIRANSHAH: A child was killed and four people were left injured on Sunday after a mortar shell allegedly fired from the Afghan side landed in a residential area during an exchange of fire near the Pak-Afghan border in North Waziristan, police said.

According to police sources, the incident occurred at around 7:30pm when heavy firing erupted between both sides of the border in the Ghulam Khan area.

During the exchange of fire, a mortar shell fired from across the border fell in the nearby village of Golakhel and exploded in a residential locality, they added.

As a result of the explosion, they said a minor died on the spot while four other people sustained injuries.

Local residents immediately took the injured to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Miranshah, where they were being provided medical treatment.

Hospital sources said some of the injured were in critical condition, while doctors and medical staff remained engaged in emergency treatment.

Following the incident, Tehsildar Miranshah Ghani Wazir and Tehsildar Ghulam Khan Aziz Wazir reached the hospital’s emergency ward on the directives of North Waziristan Deputy Commissioner Yousaf Karim.

They directed doctors and hospital staff to ensure the provision of all necessary medical facilities to the injured.

Officials said the emergency department of the hospital had been put on high alert and treatment of the injured was continuing.

The Ghulam Khan border crossing in North Waziristan is an important route for trade and travel between Pakistan and Afghanistan. However, the crossing remains completely closed at present due to the prevailing security situation.

Pakistan

