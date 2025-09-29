KMC to take 60 days to repair rain-hit roads, says mayor Karachi

KARACHI: City Mayor Murtaza Wahab has launched a major project for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of 106 rain-affected roads under the administrative control of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), promising their complete restoration within 60 days.

He strongly criticised his political opponents while announcing a development expenditure of Rs28 billion by the KMC this year, accusing his critics of spreading negative propaganda instead of working for the city.

Speaking to the media in Korangi district, the mayor said: “Some people wake up at 11am just to hold press conferences and spread despair among the public, while we are working day and night for the city”.

“I will not let anyone engage in hypocritical politics. We are not sitting in Islamabad but are among the people of Karachi, serving them,” he added.

Mr Wahab, providing details, stated that Rs28bn has been allocated in this year’s budget for urban improvement, while the total volume of the city’s projects stands at Rs400bn.

Wahab criticises opponents for ‘spreading despair’ instead of serving citizens

He highlighted major ongoing works, including a Rs70bn investment in the K-IV water project and the construction of bridges at Murghi Khana, Shah Faisal Colony and Cattle Colony. He also confirmed that work on the ICI Bridge would commence shortly.

Accompanied by City Council Parliamentary Leader Karamullah Waqasi, the mayor defended the administration’s strategic decisions, such as the installation of costly paver blocks in areas prone to drainage issues. He described it as a “sustainable solution” and stressed that political will was more important than financial constraints.

“Money is not the issue; the real issue is intention. Words accomplish nothing; we must take practical steps,” he said.

Mr Wahab reiterated that the KMC is restoring 106 roads across the city following the recent rains, with work to be completed within 60 days. “When our people wake up in the morning, they will find newly built roads. Even at 2am our teams are working,” he said, adding that repair projects were active in all districts of Karachi.

Highlighting his personal commitment to the projects, he said: “Wherever work is being carried out late at night in the city, I will inspect it.”

Later, the mayor visited Empress Market in Saddar to personally inspect the reconstruction of Shahrah-i-Liaquat. He said that work had already begun at Empress Market, Preedy Street and Sharea Faisal, while KMC had also constructed roads at Malir Kala Board and Khokhrapar.

Appealing to the public for vigilance and participation, the mayor urged citizens to report any negligence they observed. “We request citizens to contact us wherever they see any shortcomings,” he said.

He also underscored his administration’s commitment to accountability, stating: “I am answerable to the people of Karachi, and there will be no compromise on transparency.”

Mr Wahab pointed out that KMC was also working beyond its jurisdiction. “The people of Karachi have the right to question us, and we are bound to answer them, because this is our city and we are its real custodians,” the mayor added.

Although the roads of Model Colony Town fall under the town administration, KMC was undertaking this work as well, he said. If a few billion rupees were allocated to Model Colony Town and utilised properly, he added, the area’s condition could improve significantly. Sewerage work would also begin soon, with the foundation to be laid next week.

The mayor also said that funds were being provided to institutions such as Indus Hospital, SIUT and NICVD so that citizens could have access to the best healthcare facilities.

Declaring that he was proud to be a Mohajir, Mr Wahab said the people of Karachi were his own. He appealed to all institutions and representatives to avoid negative politics and to work together for the development of the city.

On site, staff from the KMC Engineering Department gave the municipal chief a detailed briefing on the scope and progress of the ongoing restoration works across Karachi.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025