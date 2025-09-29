PM Shehbaz welcomes Trump’s Gaza peace plan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has welcomed United States President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan to end the conflict in Gaza.

“I am … convinced that durable peace between the Palestinian people and Israel would be essential in bringing political stability and economic growth to the region,” the PM wrote in a post on X.

“It is also my firm belief that President Trump is fully prepared to assist in whatever way necessary to make this extremely important and urgent understanding to become a reality.”

PM Shehbaz lauded Trump’s leadership and his Special Envoy Steve Witkoff for their efforts in bringing an end to the nearly two-year-long conflict.

“I also strongly believe that the implementation of the two-state proposal is essential to ensure lasting peace in the region,” the PM added.