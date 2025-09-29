E-Paper | September 29, 2025

PM Shehbaz welcomes Trump’s Gaza peace plan

Published September 29, 2025 Updated September 29, 2025 08:20pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has welcomed United States President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan to end the conflict in Gaza.

“I am … convinced that durable peace between the Palestinian people and Israel would be essential in bringing political stability and economic growth to the region,” the PM wrote in a post on X.

“It is also my firm belief that President Trump is fully prepared to assist in whatever way necessary to make this extremely important and urgent understanding to become a reality.”

PM Shehbaz lauded Trump’s leadership and his Special Envoy Steve Witkoff for their efforts in bringing an end to the nearly two-year-long conflict.

“I also strongly believe that the implementation of the two-state proposal is essential to ensure lasting peace in the region,” the PM added.

Editorial

Justice in retreat
Updated 29 Sep, 2025

Justice in retreat

Unless the judiciary restores its independence, it risks losing relevance as a guardian of justice.
Divided by disaster
29 Sep, 2025

Divided by disaster

NATURAL disasters demand unity, not point-scoring. And yet, instead of sandbags, Pakistan’s coalition has reached...
A bench of prejudices
29 Sep, 2025

A bench of prejudices

FORMER chief justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has made an admission of communal bias in his reading of history. He...
Truth or noise?
Updated 28 Sep, 2025

Truth or noise?

Informed citizens cannot be built on shallow trends or algorithmic distraction.
PM at UNGA
28 Sep, 2025

PM at UNGA

FOR the most part, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hit all the right notes when he addressed the UN General Assembly ...
Tax U-turn
28 Sep, 2025

Tax U-turn

THE government’s decision to scrap the column requiring tax filers to disclose the estimated fair market value of...