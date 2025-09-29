Israeli minister demands army keep ‘operational freedom’ in Gaza ahead of Trump meeting

Israel’s far-right finance minister has insisted the military maintain “full operational freedom” in Gaza, ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s White House meeting with US President Donald Trump, AFP reports.

Trump is expected to press Netanyahu to agree to his 21-point peace plan, proposed after nearly two years of conflict.

In a post on X, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich outlined a series of “red lines”, saying Israel’s security relied on “actions, our hold on the land, and uncompromising enforcement that depends solely on the (Israeli military) and our defence establishment”.