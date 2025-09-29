Afghans denied entry over forged documents

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency on Sunday refused five Afghan nationals entry to Pakistan and deported four of them, including a woman, back to Afghanistan for carrying forged travel documents and one for having no travel documents, officials said.

A statement issued by the agency said five Afghans, including a woman, reached the Torkham border crossing and wanted to enter Pakistan. However, the FIA’s immigration wing stopped the passengers in order to verify their documents. After thorough checking, travel documents of four passengers were found to be forged. “Faisal, Hashim and a woman, Muzlifa Gujjar, tried to enter Pakistan on a ‘photo changed’ passport,” the statement said, adding the immigration stamp on Zaraq Habibullah’s documents turned out to be fake.

The fifth passenger, Wali, tried to enter Pakistan without carrying travel documents.

The FIA statement said after the verification, the immigration wing deported all the five passengers back to Afghanistan.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025