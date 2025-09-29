E-Paper | September 29, 2025

KRL Islamabad lift Marka-i-Haq football trophy

Our Correspondent Published September 29, 2025 Updated September 29, 2025 06:13am

CHITRAL: In the final match of ‘Marka-i-Haq Chitral Football League Season 5’, played in the Scouts Stadium Drosh, KRL Islamabad team emerged as champions after a thrilling competition with Chitral Markhor, which was decided on penalty kicks.

Inspector General Frontier Corps Major General Rao Imran Sartaj gave away shields and prizes to the teams and players drawn from all the four provinces.

The final match featured a thrilling contest throughout in which Chitral Markhor took lead in the first half but the KRL got a crucial equaliser in the second half push. However, no team could score any goal even during the additional time.

In the penalty shootout, all the five KRL players scored goals while one of the opponents failedto score, making the score 5-4 in favour of the KRL.

The winner team received special prize of Rs300,000 from Talha Mahmood Foundation from the chief guest along with the champions trophy while runners-up team was given Rs150,000.

This year’s event has been dedicated to commemorating the historic “Marka-i-Haq” victory against Indian aggression.

The event brought together 12 prominent teams from across the country, including KRL Islamabad, Afghan TV Peshawar, Pakistan Police Quetta, KP Police, GAPCO WAPDA (Punjab), Asifa Bhutto Football Academy (Mirpurkhas, Sindh), Hajira United FC (Azad Kashmir), alongside local teams such as Chitral Markhor, Chitral Sarkar, HQ Jughur FC, Lyger FC, and Torkhow Sheersham.

The chief organiser, Kamal Abdul Jamil, expressed his gratitude to Chitral scouts, district administration, Chitral police, district sports Office, Talha Mehmood Foundation and all other supporting institutions.

Over the years, the Chitral Football League has become one of Pakistan’s most celebrated football events. Its past champions included Chitral Falcon (Season 1), Pakistan Army (Season 2), Chitral Sarkar (Season 3), and Afghan TV Peshawar (Season 4).

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Justice in retreat
29 Sep, 2025

Justice in retreat

THE judiciary, once regarded as a source of clarity in times of political and institutional uncertainty, now appears...
Divided by disaster
29 Sep, 2025

Divided by disaster

NATURAL disasters demand unity, not point-scoring. And yet, instead of sandbags, Pakistan’s coalition has reached...
A bench of prejudices
29 Sep, 2025

A bench of prejudices

FORMER chief justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has made an admission of communal bias in his reading of history. He...
Truth or noise?
Updated 28 Sep, 2025

Truth or noise?

Informed citizens cannot be built on shallow trends or algorithmic distraction.
PM at UNGA
28 Sep, 2025

PM at UNGA

FOR the most part, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hit all the right notes when he addressed the UN General Assembly ...
Tax U-turn
28 Sep, 2025

Tax U-turn

THE government’s decision to scrap the column requiring tax filers to disclose the estimated fair market value of...