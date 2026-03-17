CM wants PC-Is of next year’s ADP schemes completed by June

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has directed that PC-Is of all the schemes included in the upcoming Annual Development Programme be completed by June.

He issued the directives while chairing a meeting of the planning and development department here on Monday through a video link.

The meeting was briefed on the funds released and expenditures under the Annual Development Programme 2025-26. It was informed that 67 per cent of the released funds had been utilised so far, while 218 high-priority projects would be completed during the next fiscal year.

Officials informed the meeting that the federal government had not yet released funds during the current fiscal year for the Accelerated Development Programme of the merged districts. However, the provincial government had released Rs29.6 billion for the purpose.

The meeting was told that in the next development programme, 80 per cent of the funds would be allocated for ongoing projects while 20 per cent would be reserved for new projects.

It was further informed that the next development programme would include the Roshan Qabail package for merged districts. Proposals for the health city project and the establishment of a tribal medical college would also be part of the programme.

The meeting was told that virtual classrooms, bag-free schools, introduction of artificial intelligence curriculum in schools, establishment of a tribal university and an integrated development package for Upper Chitral district had also been included in the programme.

The programme would further include expansion of the Panahgah and Zamung Kor networks, schools for special children, a self-employment scheme for persons with disabilities, Khyber Safari Train, expansion of BRT, completion of safe city projects, and establishment of a cybersecurity operation centre.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026