Landslide blocks road in Chitral

CHITRAL: A massive landslide in the Sheikhande area of Rumbur Valley here has blocked the local main artery.

A sudden shifting of the earth sent heavy boulders and debris crashing onto the road, halting vehicular traffic.

The landslide also damaged the local power station’s channel and transmission lines, suspending electricity supply to the entire region.

Residents resented the “absence of government machinery and personnel” and said they began clearing stones and debris on their own to reopen the artery but there was little progress due to the enormity of the boulders.

They said the road closure troubled patients and travellers and caused scarcity of food items.

The residents urged the district administration and government to immediately dispatch heavy machinery and technical teams to the area for clearing the road and repairing the power infrastructure.

Meanwhile, assistant commissioner Riaz Ahmed on Monday inspected various markets in Chitral city to check quality, prices and weight standards of goods.

He led a team of the officials from the livestock department, Food Safety & Halal Food Authority and food department and visited vegetable markets, petrol pumps, tandoors, dairy and poultry shops, and general stores to check profiteering and hygienic conditions.

During the operation, six shopkeepers were detained and four shops sealed, while owners of several tandoors were fined for selling underweight roti.

AC Ahmed warned traders that there was zero tolerance for violation of official price lists or poor hygiene. He directed shopkeepers to prominently display government-issued rate lists, warning that failure to comply will lead to strict action.

The AC said the administration’s monitoring desk remained active to receive and resolve public grievances throughout the month.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026