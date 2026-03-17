E-Paper | March 17, 2026

Iranian women’s football team arrives in Turkiye on journey home

Reuters Published March 17, 2026 Updated March 17, 2026 10:42pm
Members of the Iranian women’s national soccer team walk at the international arrival terminal of the Istanbul Airport in Istanbul, Turkey, March 17, 2026. — Reuters
Members of the Iranian women’s national soccer team walk at the international arrival terminal of the Istanbul Airport in Istanbul, Turkey, March 17, 2026. — Reuters
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The Iranian women’s football team arrived in Istanbul on Tuesday on their ​way home from Malaysia, after five ‌players withdrew the asylum claims they had lodged in Australia.

Australia granted humanitarian visas to six players ​and one support staff member after ​they sought asylum, saying they feared persecution if ⁠they returned to Iran.

Concerns over their ​safety surfaced after several players failed to sing ​the national anthem at a women’s Asian Cup match earlier this month.

Five of the group have since ​changed their minds and decided to return ​home, with Australian media reporting the latest withdrawal on ‌Monday.

They ⁠rejoined the rest of the squad in Kuala Lumpur, where the team had been staying since leaving Sydney last week, leaving ​only two players ​still ⁠in Australia.

The team’s Asian Cup campaign began just as the United ​States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, ​assassinating ⁠supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. They were eliminated from the tournament over a week ago.

It ⁠was ​not clear how the team ​would continue their journey home to neighbouring Iran from ​Istanbul.

US Iran Rift, Israel Iran Conflict
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