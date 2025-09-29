Three killed, 15 hurt as van plunges into ravine

MANSEHRA: Three people were killed and 15, including women and children, were injured when a passenger van fell into a deep ravine in the Bugermung area of Siren Valley here on Sunday.

The van was on its way to Jabori from Mansehra when the driver, while negotiating a sharp turn, lost control over the vehicle.

Police and locals rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital Shinkiari, where doctors pronounced three of them dead. The rest were referred to King Abdullah Teaching hospital in Mansehra and Ayub Medical Complex Hospital, Abbottabad.

The police identified the deceased as Hussain Jan, Mohammad Imran, and Mohammad Arif. The bodies were handed over to families.

The Shinkiari police lodged an FIR.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested a notorious drug peddler along with his two accomplices after an exchange of fire in the Khaki area here.

“The outlaw, Abdul Razzaq, wanted by police for smuggling heroin, charas, ice, and other contraband, was arrested in an injured condition after an exchange of fire,” district police officer Shafiullah Khan Gandapur told reporters on Sunday.

He said acting on a tip-off that the drug baron wanted by police in Mansehra, Haripur and other parts of the province was present at his den in the Khaki area, the police conducted a raid.

However, the outlaw opened fire on the personnel, Mr Gandapur said.

He added in retaliation, the drug kingpin was injured and arrested along with his two accomplices. “Police are looking for two other suspects, who managed to flee,” the DPO said.

Mr Gandapur said the narcotics peddler and his men were also involved in transporting drugs from Mansehra to other parts of the country through the Indus River. “The gang was using boats to smuggle narcotics via the Indus River to Haripur and beyond,” he said.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025