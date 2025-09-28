E-Paper | September 28, 2025

Over 1 - Pakistan are off the mark with a boundary

Published September 28, 2025 Updated September 28, 2025 07:46pm

Shivam Dube to open the bowling for India.

Fireworks illuminate the Dubai International Stadium ahead of the first ball of the game.

Sahibzada Farhan faces the first ball.

0.3: Dube beats Sahibzada with an absolute peach.

Four balls in, and the Indian medium pacer is keeping it tight.

0.5: Sahibzada smashes Dube down the ground for the first boundary of the innings!

Dube, handed the duties to open the bowling in the absence of the injured Pandya, started off well — giving no runs off the first four balls of the opening over. Sahibzada took his time to get a feeler and then hit him down the ground for a one-bounce four.

Sahibzada Farhan plays a shot during the Asia Cup 2025 T20 international final between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, the UAE on September 28. — AFP
