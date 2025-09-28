E-Paper | September 28, 2025

58th convocation of CPSP held

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 28, 2025 Updated September 28, 2025 04:20am

LAHORE: During the 58th convocation of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan (CPSP), 804 doctors were awarded fellowships, 160 memberships, and four were awarded certificates of membership.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar was the chief guest of the ceremony and Punjab Health ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir attended the ceremony as guests of honour. Prof Rashid Latif Khan also participated as the guest of honour with CPSP officials, heads of medical institutions, medical practitioners, senior professors, parents and family members of the successful fellows from all over the country were also present.

Medical Education Director General Prof Aamir Zaman Khan administered the oath to the new fellows and members of the college. In his address, CPSP President Prof Khalid Masood Gondal congratulated all the fellows, their parents and families.

Mr Salman Rafique said that the service of CPSP was commendable. He said that every year, about ten thousand postgraduate residents undergo level three and level four training from various medical institutions of Punjab. These postgraduates were being provided a stipend with a grant of Rs15 billion. He said the health department had increased the number of postgraduate training seats in new hospitals as the health sector was one of the top priorities of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Prof Gondal, while addressing the ceremony, said that today was the result of the hard work of the fellows. He said, “By the grace and mercy of Allah, our postgraduate programmes have been recognised in developed countries including Britain, Ireland, the Middle East and South Asia. Our goal is to strengthen Pakistan’s reputation at the international level as much as possible.”

During the convocation, Dr Muhammad Osama was awarded the Professor Z K Qazi Gold Medal, Dr Tayyaba Rashid was awarded the Professor Syed Muzaffar Hassan Gold Medal, Dr Faizan Aamir was awarded the Major General Retired Iftikhar Malik Gold Medal, Dr Komal Akram was awarded the Professor Ambrain Afzal Ehsan Gold Medal.

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025

