Row between lawyers, admin in Jhang enters third day

TOBA TEK SINGH: Lawyers and staff of the district administration in Jhang observed a strike against each other on Saturday as the conflict between the two entered the third day.

A day earlier, police booked 54 lawyers for allegedly attacking the DC complex and lawyers protested against alleged raids by the police on the homes of their colleagues.

Punjab Bar Council member from Jhang Chaudhry Mushtaq Ghick condemned the arrest of three lawyers Nusrat Bharwana, Badar Khan Lashari and Malik Hussain Ali.

Lahore High Court Bar Association President Malik Asif Ahmad Naswana, vice president Abdul Rahman Ranjha and general secretary Farrukh Ilyas Cheema also condemned the registration of a terrorism case and arrest of some of the lawyers. They demanded immediate withdrawal of the FIR.

Separate strikes observed by admin staff and lawyers

Meanwhile, family of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) central information secretary Sheikh Waqqas Akram blamed labour welfare district officer Mehr Muhammad Nawaz Dubb and industries district officer Rana Gulfam for sealing three of their petrol stations and their Shalimar transport company office.

The deputy commissioner as the president of the Jhang Gymkhana Club also terminated the club memberships of MPA Sheikh Muhammad Akram, his sons Sheikh Waqqas Akram, Sheikh Fawad Akram and Sheikh Nawaz Akram.

APPOINTMENTS: The Punjab governor as chancellor has appointed five senior academics as deans at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) for a three-year term or until superannuation, whichever comes first.

According to the notifications issued by the Agriculture department secretary, Prof Dr Imran Pasha had been appointed as the dean of the Faculty of Food, Nutrition & Home Sciences, Prof Dr Waqas Wakil as the dean of the Faculty of Social Science, Prof Dr Amer Jamil as the dean of the Faculty of Sciences, Prof Dr Muhammad Shahid Mehmood as the dean of the Faculty of Veterinary Science and Prof Dr Muhammad Imran Arshad as the dean of the Faculty of Health and Pharmaceutical Sciences.

WORKERS’ RIGHTS: The Minority Rights Defenders Forum (MRDF) Faisalabad office bearers Shazia George, Benjamin Masih and Roop Naeem have said that it is imperative to take immediate steps to prevent accidents which take lives of workers during duty.

In a statement on Saturday, they said that if an accident occurred during duty, the organisation was required to provide full compensation to the affected person along with medical treatment.

They expressed concern that untrained or underage people were employed to work on dangerous machinery in many factories and institutions, which was not only a legal violation but also a serious violation of human rights.

They demanded that the Punjab government and the relevant departments ensure strict implementation of labour laws and take immediate and effective steps to protect the working class.

They further said that protecting the rights of the workers was the responsibility of the state under the Pakistan and international laws.

AWOMEN ABDUCTED: Three women have been kidnapped in separate incidents in Gojra on Saturday.

Ijaz of Mehdi Muhalla in his complaint to the Gojra City police alleged that one Yasin and his unidentified accomplice abducted his married sister Fauzia and her five-year-old daughter.

In another case, Qamar Abbas of Chak 338 JB complained to the Nawan Lahore police that his wife Maria had been bundled away into a car by Jehangir and his accomplices.

In Chak 158 GB, one Sajid informed the Gojra Saddar police that his sister Aqsa went to her college and she was abducted by accused Irfan and his two accomplices. Police were investigating the cases.

