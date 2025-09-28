41 new dengue cases reported in Rawalpindi hospitals

RAWALPINDI: As many as 41 dengue patients were reported in three government-run hospitals on Saturday, while a total of 127 patients are currently under treatment.

According to data compiled by Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU), 448 patients visited the outpatient departments of Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, and Rawalpindi Teaching Hospital. Of them, 41 tested positive for dengue.

Among the 127 admitted patients, 58 are in Holy Family Hospital, 37 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital and 32 in Rawalpindi Teaching Hospital. Official records show that of the new cases, 26 were reported in Holy Family Hospital, nine in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, and six in Rawalpindi Teaching Hospital.

During the current season, 12,941 patients visited the outpatient departments of the three hospitals, 2,218 were admitted to dengue wards, and 1,128 were confirmed dengue cases.

A senior doctor at Holy Family Hospital told Dawn that the three government-run hospitals in the garrison city are also receiving patients from Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock, Murree and the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

He said that, as per directives of the Punjab government, treatment is being provided to patients from Islamabad and other districts as well. He added that district hospitals in Jhelum, Chakwal, and Attock refer serious cases to Holy Family Hospital.

The doctor further said that hospitals have arranged additional beds in case of emergencies. “At Holy Family Hospital, we can accommodate more than 250 patients at a time, while BBH and RTH can accommodate 100 patients each,” he added.

