E-Paper | September 27, 2025

Iran president says would support ceasefire for Gaza

Published September 27, 2025 Updated September 27, 2025 08:36am

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said he backed any ceasefire in Gaza after US President Donald Trump voiced optimism for a deal, AFP reports.

“Any agreement that can stop this tragedy, that can save lives and stop women and children suffering from hunger, we would support wholeheartedly,” Pezeshkian told reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Pezeshkian voiced horror over Israel’s relentless campaign in Gaza since the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas. “How can human beings behave like this?” he said. “I am a doctor and even some images I cannot see.”

