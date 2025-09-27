Balochistan Opposition MPAs stage walkout against Iran border closure

QUETTA: Opposition lawmakers of the Balochistan Assembly belonging to border constituencies staged a walkout from the Balochistan Assembly session in protest against the continued closure of the border between Iran and Pakistan despite a resolution passed by the provincial assembly a few days ago demanding re-opening of the border by Pakistan with Iran.

Soon after the assembly session began on Friday, National Party MPA Rehmat Saleh Baloch stood on a point of order and pointed out that the border with Iran was still closed despite demand of the provincial assembly lawmakers and adoption of a resolution by the assembly in this connection a few days ago.

He said that Balochistan is facing both insecurity and massive and rising unemployment due to the closure of the border trade with Iran. “The closure of the Pakistan border with Iran has forced 45,000 families into starvation. Border trade has been taking place since 1957. Until the Iran border is reopened, we, the elected members from border areas, will stage token walkouts,” he declared.

JUI lawmaker Mir Zabid Ali Reki, who belongs to Mashkel, stated that if the government insists on keeping the border closed, it must provide alternatives. He also warned that if the border is not reopened, the opposition lawmakers would not allow the assembly to function. JUI’s Ghulam Dastagir Badini also demanded that the federal and provincial governments give border trade a legal cover.

Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly, Capt retired Abdul Khaliq Khan Achakzai, said that a proper taxation system exists in Chaman and asked whether it should be extended to other border crossings also.

After the speeches, border area lawmakers staged a walkout in protest over the continued closure of border trade. Later, the Speaker ruled that Minister Saleem Khosa should meet the chief minister to discuss the issue and after that a committee should be formed to discuss the problem with the prime minister. After the speaker’s ruling, the protesting lawmakers ended their walkout and rejoined the assembly session.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025