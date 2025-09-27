E-Paper | September 27, 2025

Bulls toss index above record 162,000-barrier

Muhammad Kashif Published September 27, 2025 Updated September 27, 2025 08:28am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) soared on Friday, driven by optimism surrounding strengthened political and economic relations with the United States. The KSE-100 index surged by 2,977 points, or 1.87 per cent, closing at a record 162,257 — its highest-ever finish — propelled by investor enthusiasm after a key meeting between the leadership of both nations.

The rally broke the psychological 160,000 barrier, with market sentiment buoyed by expectations of better economic prospects. Ali Najib, Deputy Head of Trading at Arif Haib Ltd, said the positive momentum was amplified by growing geopolitical stability, following US President Donald Trump’s remarks praising Pakistan’s civil-military leadership during their landmark meeting. This gesture was seen as a diplomatic win for Pakistan, enhancing its global standing and bolstering investor confidence.

Simultaneously, Pakistan’s improving economic outlook and the ongoing review of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) $7bn Extended Fund Facility (EFF) added further support. The IMF’s review mission, which began its work simultaneously in Karachi and Islamabad on Thursday, focused on programme performance, with the Pakistani authorities seeking flexibility on flood-related issues and delays in governance reforms.

Trading volume rose by 2.47pc to 1.7bn shares, while the traded value surged by 27.97pc to Rs70.7bn. The telecom sector was notably active, with WorldCall Telecom dominating the volume charts by exchanging a remarkable 450m shares.

According to Topline Securities, the market’s rally is largely attributed to improving macroeconomic indicators and rising investor confidence.

The cement sector was a significant contributor to the gains, with companies like Lucky Cement, Bestway Cement, and Fauji Cement collectively posting a 52pc year-on-year growth in profitability during FY25, reaching Rs123bn. This was supported by stronger retention prices and a more efficient energy mix.

Notably, major stocks such as Fauji Fertiliser, United Bank, Engro Holdings, Habib Bank, and Mari Energies added 1,424 points to the index, further propelling the market to new heights.The PSX’s upward momentum appears poised to continue, with analysts predicting that the KSE-100 index could soon surpass the 165,000 mark.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Oval Office meeting
Updated 27 Sep, 2025

Oval Office meeting

While better ties with the US should be pursued, Pakistan should be prepared for abrupt changes in American policy.
Liquidity strain
27 Sep, 2025

Liquidity strain

THE State Bank’s reported step to slow down its dollar purchases from the interbank market aims at refuelling...
The match ahead
27 Sep, 2025

The match ahead

IT was probably the type of victory that was required — a throwback to the old style that had become the hallmark...
Poverty trap
Updated 26 Sep, 2025

Poverty trap

Problem lies in a consumption-driven growth model, which has failed to deliver resilience, jobs or equitable progress.
Vaccine challenge
26 Sep, 2025

Vaccine challenge

PAKISTAN’S rollout of the world’s first cancer-prevention vaccine has been sobering. A 12-day campaign, ending...
Unnecessary wrangling
26 Sep, 2025

Unnecessary wrangling

KARACHI’S transport woes are well-documented. Pakistan’s biggest city and economic engine has no integrated...