TikToker held for facilitating riverine area gangs

RAHIM YAR KHAN: The Sindh police claimed to have arrested a TikToker at the Punjab-Sindh border near Guddu for her alleged involvement in facilitating riverine area gangs.

Police said the suspect, identified as Aroosa Solangi, was allegedly involved in honey-trapping individuals from different cities of Punjab.

Regarding her modus operandi, the police said that she talked to innocent people over the phone, then invited them for a meeting but handed them over to Kosh and Solangi gangs allegedly for a share in the ransom amount.

Rahim Yar Khan police spokesperson Zeeshan Randhawa claimed that the honey trap crime had decreased significantly due to constant monitoring and awareness camps by police at check posts of Kot Sabzal and Dawoala at Punjab-Sindh border.

Talking to Dawn, Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon confirmed that the woman was arrested by the Kashmore police.

He said that the woman “confessed” to her involvement in honey-trap of innocent people. “We have collected important data from her cell phone,” he added.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025