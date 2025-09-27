Woman litigant, father shot dead near Kandiaro

NAWABSHAH: A woman fighting her case of child custody was shot dead along with her father while returning home from a court in Kandiaro town of Naushahro Feroze district on Friday. Her son was seriously wounded in the attack.

The woman, Samra Solangi, along with her father, Mumtaz Solangi, and her son, Naveed, was returning home, situated in Haroon Solangi village, from the Kandiaro court by a motorcycle when they came under gun attack near the town. She and her father, a retired teacher, died on the spot while her son sustained serious wounds.

According to police and witnesses, the assailant was a lone man who fled the scene after opening fire on the victims.

The bodies and wounded child were shifted to the Kandiaro Taluka Hospital, where doctors referred Naveed to Gambat Hospital for treatment of his critical wounds.

According to sources within the bereaved family, Sumera Solangi had obtained divorce from Saleem Solangi some time ago and was fighting the case of her child’s custody. She had attended several hearings of the case in the Kandiaro court since the divorce, they added.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025