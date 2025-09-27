Hyderabad Theatre Festival begins

HYDERABAD: A 13-day Hyderabad Theatre Festival was inaugurated in the Sindh Museum on Friday.

Organised by the provincial culture department in collaboration with the Arts Council of Pakistan, the festival was opened by Karachi Arts Council President Mohammad Ahmed Shah and Hyderabad Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon.

The festival would feature over 150 artists performing in both Urdu and Sindhi languages.

The first play, Hosho (Urdu), was staged on Friday night.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025