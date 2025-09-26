PTA approves adoption of next-gen WiFi 7

The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) on Friday approved the adoption of the latest WiFi generation, WiFi 7, making it one of the first nations in the Asia-Pacific region to use the network.

According to a press release, WiFi 7 and future generations will operate on the 6 GHz network band, underscoring Pakistan’s commitment to digital innovation and leadership.

“Wi-Fi 7 delivers ultra-high data rates, low latency, and robust reliability, enabling 8K streaming, AR/VR, and industrial automation,” the press release read.

“By easing congestion in legacy bands and reducing broadband delivery costs, it will strengthen connectivity for households, SMEs (small-medium enterprises), campuses, healthcare, and smart cities.”

This development comes a week after Information and Technology Secretary Zarrar Hasham said that restoring damaged undersea internet cables may take four to five weeks.

During a meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication, while responding to a query raised about slow internet and disruptions, the IT secretary replied that multiple cables had been cut off the coast of Yemen, affecting internet services.