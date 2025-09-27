Wonder Craft : 3D Bouquet card

Many occasions come up in our daily lives. Sometimes a gift isn’t necessary, while at other times it feels important to carry something thoughtful, like flowers or a card.

In those moments when you just can’t decide what to give, a card is always a timeless gesture. And when it’s handmade, it makes the day even more special for the one receiving it. For such occasions, here’s a beautiful 3D bouquet card: simple to make and a delight to present.

Photos by the writer

Things you need:

Colour markers Pencil Ruler Glue stick Two A-4-sized papers (one for the inside and another for the outside)

Directions:

Photos by the writer

Fold the paper in half for the inside; picture 2.

(I chose light-coloured paper so the flowers stand out in the foreground, but you can use any colour.)

The total length of my card was 8 inches. Leaving 3 inches at the top, make a mark. Then measure 2.5 inches inward and make another mark. Finally, mark 3 inches down from the top one, leaving about 2 inches at the bottom; see pictures 3 and 4. From the top mark, measured at 2.5 inches inside, draw a diagonal line to connect it with the second mark, forming a triangle as shown in picture 5. Fold this triangle outwards, then inwards, to create a crease, pictures 6, 7 and 8. Draw flowers; tulips or any kind you like, with stems and leaves. Also, draw a bow, colour everything, and cut them out, pictures 9 and 10. The triangle is now the bouquet inside the card. Carefully paste the flowers into the bouquet and place the bow at the bottom, picture 11. If you feel the bouquet needs more colour, add patterns of your choice, picture 12. Write your message inside the card, picture 13. Paste this card onto another coloured sheet for a nice finish, picture 14. Lastly, I felt the card needed something on the outside, so I made a couple of more flowers and a bow, and pasted them on the front.

Presenting something made entirely by you from scratch is the best gift anyone could receive.

The writer can be contacted at ithecraftman@gmail.com

Published in Dawn, Young World, September 27th, 2025