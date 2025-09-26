E-Paper | September 26, 2025

Plan to introduce O/A-level in Sindh’s public schools

Dawn Report Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 05:17am

KARACHI: The Sindh government is considering a plan to introduce O and A Level programmes in public schools across the province, with at least one institution in each district to offer the courses.

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah met the Country Director of Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) in Pakistan Uzma Yousuf, who was accompanied by her delegation. Secretary School Education Zahid Ali Abbasi and other senior officials also attended the meeting.

The discussions focused on strengthening Sindh’s education framework, particularly in the areas of curriculum development, teacher training, foundational learning and assessment reforms.

Both sides agreed to establish a joint working group to devise actionable strategies and recommendations.

Mr Shah said the Sindh government was committed to introducing Cambridge programmes in public schools.

Under the initiative, at least one school in each district will offer O and A Level subjects, providing students from disadvantaged backgrounds with access to international-standard education, he added.

He mentioned that the government would support students with registration and examination costs, and aimed to subsidise the programme to maximise participation.

“We do not want talented children to be held back due to lack of resources. Our goal is to ensure equal opportunities for all,” the minister said.

Ms Yousuf underscored the importance of teacher training and early educational reforms, noting that preparing students for O Levels requires structured improvements from early childhood through grade eight.

She assured Cambridge’s full cooperation in supporting reforms, capacity-building and advisory services, describing teacher development as a “sustainable goal with long-term impact”.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025

